Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Bashkia Durres
24
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9
Studio in the area of ​​the beach of the city of Durres with a sea view. Living Square 44 MK…
$79,180
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment with balcony and sea view in the Beach area, near the Adriatic hotel, is fo…
$53,655
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 8/9
Studio apartment with sea view in Shkembi Kavaja area for sale. Located on the 8th floor in …
$52,301
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment with balcony in the Beach area is for sale. Located on the 7th floor, with …
$53,083
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go