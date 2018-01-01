  1. Realting.com
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group

Albania, Rruga e Kavajës, Tirana, 1010
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Real estate agency
2008
English, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano, Türkçe
www.century21albania.com/office/century%2021%20irg.html
Company description

"Real Estate Agency in Albania opened since 2008 with over 30 agents, makes us one of the biggest in the country. Century 21 is a brand in real estate, comprised of approximately 800 independently-owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries worldwide with more than 118,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 IRG is part of the Global Brand since 2008 Investment real estate is real estate that generates income or is otherwise intended for investment purposes rather than as a primary residence. It is common for investors to own multiple pieces of real estate, one of which serves as a primary residence while the others are used to generate rental income and profits through price appreciation."

Our agents in Albania
46 properties
Agencies nearby
IREA PROPERTY LTD
11 properties

Irea Property Ltd is a property agency based in Vlora and located in the Albanian Riviera.

With 14 years of experience in the real estate market, it has served hundreds of clients and marketed Albanian properties in the International Real Estate market.

Irea Property represents investors in the process of buying, selling, renting and managing properties on the Albanian Riviera.

Our main objective is to maximize return on investment (ROI) through the investment of real estate assets in areas that are experiencing growth and long-term development of the economy.

EstateAll
192 properties

EstateAll Agency in figures

We have been working in the Albanian real estate market since 2016

The company was established in 2016.

Registration number L77204215C

We sell residential and commercial real estate, land plots throughout Albania.

1500+ properties - the largest real estate database in the country's resorts.

Easy to find - modern office of 200 sq. m., located in the center of Vlora, in the port area (beginning of Lungo Mare embankment), sheshi Isa Boletini street, 2nd floor

Our employees speak nine languages - Russian, English, Albanian, German, French, Italian, Ukrainian, Romanian, and Belarusian.

Since 2017, we have been managing rental properties in the resort of Vlora.

2018 - 13 apartments under management, 2019-42 objects, in 2020 we offer 52 apartments and a Villa for rent.

Since 2017, we have been the first in Albania to open the direction of “conscious tourism " - we accept international retreats, yoga tours, business camps with simultaneous accommodation for up to 20 people at Villa Bonda.

In 2019, we launched a unique program “EstateAll Partner " - online offices in Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Poland.

Since 2018, we have been offering comprehensive services for real estate buyers: - “Online object overview” - an inspection of the property in a video format 180 and 360 degree, virtual reality; - “Business and sightseeing tours for the investors”; - “Online purchase” - the client submits the application for selection of real estate, we display the facility for video, legally accompany the transaction involved in the signing of the contract of sale with the following control; - Build together loyalty program-we offer our clients services in design, furnishing, home appliances, construction and repair work, electrics and plumbing - at partner prices.

2020 - launched a business franchise of the EstateAll brand for owners of real estate agencies. We offer entrepreneurs a simple and easy way to earn money on the sale of real estate-a proven business model of opening and managing a real estate company from scratch to profit.

CACTUS | Real Estate
24 properties
