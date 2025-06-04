Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
SEA VIEW STUDIO FOR SALE, THE KAVAJE-DURRES ROCK! The studio is located on the 13th floor…
$61,792
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go