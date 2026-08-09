Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

;
villas
14
duplexes
24
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of a modern two-storey house with private parking, 3 comfortable bedrooms, and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go