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Restaurants for sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

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сommercial properties
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2 properties total found
Restaurant 144 m² in Golem, Albania
Restaurant 144 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 144 m²
We have a Bar Restaurant for Sale in the Mali Robit area, Golemi. Information about the env…
$411,199
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Restaurant 288 m² in Golem, Albania
Restaurant 288 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Floor 1
The restaurant is located on the ground floor of a complex located in Golem, close to the se…
$541,460
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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