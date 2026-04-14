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Warehouses in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

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Warehouse 379 m² in Golem, Albania
Warehouse 379 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 379 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building in the Golem area near the Flower …
$219,225
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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