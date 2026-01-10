Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/9
Apartment on the first line + garage 32 м2
$228,480
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
