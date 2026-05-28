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Long term flats and apartments rentals in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/11
Jepet apartament me qera te kompleksi Nobis, prane liqenit te Tiranes. Apartamenti ka nje p…
$2,910
per month
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 6/7
2+1 apartment for rent at Color Splash, located on the 6th floor of a modern building with a…
$583
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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