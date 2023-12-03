Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Fier, Albania

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fier, Albania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fier, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
Great apartment near city center, school and market!
€65,000
per month
