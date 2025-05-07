Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Farke, Albania

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/5
2+1+2 apartment for sale in Lake Land in Farke! Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is on…
$245,737
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Farke, Albania

with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go