Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Elbasan Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Elbasan Municipality, Albania

1 property total found
House in Elbasan Municipality, Albania
House
Elbasan Municipality, Albania
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
House in the city of Yelbasan. Certificate Square 584.8 M.KV. (The first floor is 148 sq, th…
$237,681
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elbasan Municipality, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go