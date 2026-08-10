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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Durrës County, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
106
Bashkia Shijak
3
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1 property total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
🏡 I sold the fourth villa in Shcalnure, Durres📍 Quiet and strategically located in Shkalnure…
$565,040
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REMIX REAL ESTATE
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Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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