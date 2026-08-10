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Residential properties for sale in Divjake, Albania

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1 property total found
Villa in Xeng, Albania
Villa
Xeng, Albania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa in Divjake. Total area 202 sq.m. Ready to organize an online show!
$821,247
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CACTUS | Real Estate
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English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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