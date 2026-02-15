Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vore
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bashkia Vore, Albania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Marqinet 2, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Marqinet 2, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-story building near the "Niko Dovana" Stadi…
$76,794
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Vore, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go