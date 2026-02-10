Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Shijak
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Bashkia Shijak, Albania

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Commercial property 5 900 m² in Guzaj, Albania
Commercial property 5 900 m²
Guzaj, Albania
Area 5 900 m²
LAND FOR RENT IN XHAFZOTAJ Prime Land for Rent in Xhafzotaj.Perfect for various business ve…
$1,775
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go