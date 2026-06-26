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Long term real estate rentals in Bashkia Shijak, Albania

;
сommercial properties
6
8 properties total found
Land in Sallmonaj, Albania
Land
Sallmonaj, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
The plot is located on the edge of the main road of the Durres - Tirana highway in front of …
$11,538
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 1 000 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 1 000 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse is located near the Fllake overpass on the Xhafzotaj-Fllake road, in Durres. I…
$4,050
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 110 m² in Rreth, Albania
Manufacture 110 m²
Rreth, Albania
Area 110 m²
A modern and functional warehouse is offered for rent, located in a highly accessible and st…
$410
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 800 m² in Pejze, Albania
Manufacture 800 m²
Pejze, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The warehouse is located in Pjeze, on the side of the main road in Durres. It has a total la…
$2,885
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 260 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 260 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
The warehouse is located in Sukth near the main road. It has a land area of 1000m2, an inter…
$699
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 5 900 m² in Guzaj, Albania
Commercial property 5 900 m²
Guzaj, Albania
Area 5 900 m²
LAND FOR RENT IN XHAFZOTAJ Prime Land for Rent in Xhafzotaj.Perfect for various business ve…
$1,775
per month
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Commercial property 250 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 250 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
The premises are located on the second floor by the main road on the Tirana-Durres highway. …
$1,397
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Guzaj, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Guzaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/3
🏡 SUPER 3+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN SHIJAK 📍 Only 100 meters from the city center 📏 3+1 Ap…
$580
per month
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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