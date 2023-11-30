Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Land
  4. Bashkia Selenice

Lands for sale in Bashkia Selenice, Albania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Armen, Albania
Plot of land
Armen, Albania
Area 10 400 m²
Land in the armen with an area of 10 400 m2. There are about 400 olives planted with three v…
€104,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir