Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Sarande
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

Saranda
29
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Bashkia Sarande

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go