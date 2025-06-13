Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Patos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Patos, Albania

1 property total found
House in Dukas, Albania
House
Dukas, Albania
Area 120 m²
🔑🏘 PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND FOR SALE IN PATOS, FIER. 💸 Price: 80,000 Euro/Total 📍 Location: …
$91,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Patos, Albania

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go