Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Himare
27
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 3
“Today we present you a luxury villa in the heart of Green Coast Palace, just 10 meters from…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Himare, Albania

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go