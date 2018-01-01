Solanaspain

Real Estate Agency in Spain “BEST” started its work in the sphere of real estate services long back in 1992! All the 26 years we have been selling property on the coast of Costa Blanca: Javea-Moraira-Calpe-Altea-Albir-Benidorm-Villajoyosa-San Juan-Alicante and in other regions of Spain such us Ibiza, Marbella, Malaga, Barcelona, Mallorca and many others. It’s the optimal choice for our Clients: the price of living, climate, nature, the nearby airports, outstanding colleges for children and teenagers, great medical care. In our office, which is for all those years located in a Luxury Residential Complex “ALTEA HILLS”, where you are able to purchase a house of your dream or a land plot for the further construction of your private property by contacting our architects for further development of your personal project. We offer high quality service to our Clients as well as depending on the tastes of our Customers, we can offer a wide range of properties in different areas of the coast for attractive rate up front. Our Agency is working on the following service line: elite properties, commercial properties, land plots for different customer needs, ready property from the constructor, secondary market of living properties, and we offer a full specter of services when purchasing or building property, as well as its exploitation and rent.