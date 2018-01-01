  1. Realting.com
Spain, Comunitat Valenciana Alicante province
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2016
Languages
Русский, Español
Website
solanaspain.com
Solana Spain — a team of real experts of real estate agency in Alicante. We develop our professional activity on Costa Blanca (Alicante). We offer a wide range of services to help you solve your problems and answer all of your questions.

  • Presale search and provision of detailed information about the property;
  • Organize a trip to Spain to view objects;
  • View and select properties;
  • Build to order for sale;
  • Legal services and advice;
  • Opening a bank account and mortgage loan;
  • Obtaining a foreigner identification number NIE;
  • Check or draft the purchase contract;
  • Preparation of documents and payment of taxes;
  • Consultation and obtaining of the residence permit;
  • Postsale rental property;
  • Property management;
  • Making insurance policies;
  • Services of an interior designer and landscape;
  • Help in choosing a school;
  • Consultations on investment and legal support.
Volodymyr Torba Bubnov
Volodymyr Torba Bubnov
73 properties
Iryna Kordyukova
Iryna Kordyukova
