Solanaspain
Spain, Comunitat Valenciana Alicante province
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2016
Languages
Русский, Español
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
Solana Spain — a team of real experts of real estate agency in Alicante. We develop our professional activity on Costa Blanca (Alicante). We offer a wide range of services to help you solve your problems and answer all of your questions.
Services
- Presale search and provision of detailed information about the property;
- Organize a trip to Spain to view objects;
- View and select properties;
- Build to order for sale;
- Legal services and advice;
- Opening a bank account and mortgage loan;
- Obtaining a foreigner identification number NIE;
- Check or draft the purchase contract;
- Preparation of documents and payment of taxes;
- Consultation and obtaining of the residence permit;
- Postsale rental property;
- Property management;
- Making insurance policies;
- Services of an interior designer and landscape;
- Help in choosing a school;
- Consultations on investment and legal support.
