  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Inmobiliaria Casamayor

Inmobiliaria Casamayor

Spain, C/ Angel Lozano 17 bajo 03001 Alicante
Share using:
QR
Inmobiliaria Casamayor
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1969
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Website
Website
www.inmobiliariacasamayor.com/es
Company description

Casamayor is a specialist in marketing and closing all types of real estate transactions. With 50 years of experience and with professionalized family business values adapted to market changes, Casamayor has achieved, thanks to its team and strategy, strengthen as a reference mark in the Levante area. During its history, the quality of service to our clients has always prevailed with total honesty and transparency.
Currently, Casamayor is made up of more than 30 professionals with extensive experience in the marketing and real estate consulting sector whose daily work is key to achieving the objectives set.

OUR STRONG POINTS

  • Knowledge and experience; We have been at the customer's service for 50 years.
  • Commitment to the client
  • Professionalized family business
  • Service amplitude ( diversification )
  • Highly qualified human team, with extensive training and customer-oriented
  • Wide operating structure 
  • Back office specialized in organization and PBC to meet the quality requirements of each of our clients
  • Our legal department supervises and controls each operation  
Services

Casamayor gives a global coverage in the offered services, which organize in the following way:

  • Residential (New build, second hand and rentals)
  • Professional (Commercial premises and offices, industrial warehouses and investment profitable product)
  • Generation of land purchase opportunities
  • Market studies
  • Architecture
  • Marketing
  • Legal advice
Agencies nearby
Planeta Spain

Planeta Spain is a forward-looking real estate company which helps you find any residential or commercial real estate to your liking. We will help you choose your future home, introduce you to all the surrounding areas and attractions. You will also receive full information about the selected object and its design. Planeta Spain offers real estate directly from the developer without any intermediaries, on the most favourable terms with flexible payment system and instalment payments. Our specialists will provide legal assistance and full support of the transaction at all stages, and help you get a loan.

Focus Tenerife Real Estate
23 properties

FOCUS TENERIFE REAL ESTATE

is an innovative agency born to satisfy the changing living & working needs of property owners and to offer homes that fit perfectly with the beautiful territory we are in?

We build homes made especially for you and customised by you:

Do you work from home?

Do you have an art or a hobby?

Do you like working out and keeping fit?

Is your home for you a place where you can just relax and chill out?

Alicante Realestate
511 properties

Alicante Real Estate is a real estate agency specializing in the sale of new housing and second-hand homes in the southern part of Alicante Province in places like Alicante City, Santa Pola, La Marina, Guardamar, La Mata, Torrevieja and the Orihuela Costa. With the best team of qualified estate agents in the area, Alicante Real Estate provides professional, competent service and will be with you every step of the way towards your goal of buying or selling a home or business in the area where we operate.

We have a large catalogue where customers can find all kinds of properties such as apartments, villas, studios, townhouses and businesses. And every step of the way you will receive honest advice and information regarding the myriad of details that must be addressed before you take possession of your new home.

GestaliHome
645 properties
To offer even more services to its customers, Gestali opens a department specializing in the real estate transaction: GestaliHome in Alicante, offers you a perfect knowledge of the Spanish real estate market. Gestali is a tax firm of the Fiseco group present in Alicante, Valencia and Gandia, practising in the field of accounting and auditing for more than 30 years.To guarantee you an investment of quality and safety, GestaliHome s ´ is positioned on the market of new build. Present on the regions going from the Costa Blanca to the Costa del Sol, and passing through the Costa Cálida and Costa de Almeria, GestaliHome guarantees you the most complete range of products thanks to our direct relations with the main promoters of the region. GestaliHome is your ideal partner to place your money under the Spanish sun!
Estate Barcelona Premium
1 933 properties

ESTATE BARCELONA is a licensed Spanish agency that has been selling property in Spain since 2002. The company specializes on the investment projects, as well as the sale of properties located in Barcelona and on the immediate shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Since 2004 is a full member of the College of Professional Realtors of Spain (API), ESTATE BARCELONA has one of the largest actual databases of real estate directly from owners and developers.

Since 2013, the agency has a network of its own offices on various coasts of Spain. The employees work with customers speaking Spanish, English, French, German, Chinese and Russian. In 2018, according to the result of prestigious International Homes Overseas Russian Awards, ESTATE BARCELONA was recognized as the best Spanish real estate agency focused on the needs of Russian buyers.

Realting.com
Go