  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. IPG Group

IPG Group

Spain, 29680, Spain av., building Iberia,4, Spain, Estepona (Malaga)
Share using:
QR
IPG Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
Website
www.grupoipg.com
Company description

In Grupo IPG we put all our experience in getting the house, apartment or property that you are looking for and that best suits your preferences and needs. We have a wide portfolio of properties for sale in Estepona and Tarifa, always offering a competitive price and adapting to the market. There are many owners who have placed their trust in our company to manage their properties for sale in Estepona and Tarifa. 

Our agents in Spain
Diana Romanova
Diana Romanova
276 properties
Agencies nearby
EspanaTour
1 083 properties

The story of our company goes further than 26 years back. At that time the founder and CEO of the agency, Alexander Dashevskij, opened up his first real estate agency. In a few years, it became the biggest real estate network of the region.

Our philosophy is really quite simple: the higher the level of services — the more successful business.

We combine best real estate practices with the latest IT advances. It allows us to implement our competitive advantages, daily expand our client base and establish the trust-based relations with our partners.

We follow business ethics principles strictly and unconditionally in our work.

Get in touch with us and you’ll never regret choosing our company — Espana Tour!

Investments offer
2 properties

My name is Elena Ovchinnikova. I am an individual entrepreneur, a broker for the sale of commercial real estate in Valencia and Spain. Our professional team works closely with Catalonia, Andorra, Madrid, and recently we started to cooperate with Germany. The difference between our work is that we are not a real estate agency, we work on request, we offer objects from owners, the bar association and architects.

J. Morató
13 properties

J.MORATO, Real Estate Agency, a leading company in the Real Estate Sector, is a family company that from the first moment wants to stay within that area of ​​familiarity with all its clients. Today we can guarantee you that after almost 50 years of work and having carried out more than 3,000 real estate transactions, the same objectives have been met and continue to be met.

NOAH & PARTNERS REAL ESTATE
15 properties

«Noah & Partners Real Estate» is a real estate agency that specializes in helping its clients buy and sell their houses. Our head office is located next to La Mata beach in Torrevieja. That is why we are experts in coastal properties. Moreover, situated close to the countryside, we are able to offer our customers a wide variety of houses and villas in Vega Baja comarca and all around Alicante province.

We provide a solid catalogue of real estate of any kind like apartments, terrace houses, Swiss cottages, villas, studios, etc. Thus, we can offer you a wide range of options.

If you can imagine your dream house, we help you find it. 

Cleox Inversiones
87 properties

We are an experienced Real Estate Agency in Marbella, Costa del Sol. We have been open since 2004, but both partners (Enrique Dominguez and Karen Yelin), have been working in the real estate sector for many years before. We are currently the representatives of EREN (European Real Estate Network) on the Costa del Sol, a network of European real estate agencies working in the luxury market.

At Cleox Inversiones we strive every day to have the best properties for everyone who wants to invest on the Costa del Sol. In Mijas, Marbella, Benahavis, Estepona and Sotogrande, near the sea or in the mountains.

We have more than 20,000 properties chosen to make all your dreams come true: front line beach properties, unique properties, golf villas, mansions in La Zagaleta, new developments, plots and projects for luxury villas.

Our team will accompany you from the beginning so that you can find the home of your dreams and make your investment safe and secure.

Realting.com
Go