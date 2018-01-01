IPG Group
Spain, 29680, Spain av., building Iberia,4, Spain, Estepona (Malaga)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
Company description
In Grupo IPG we put all our experience in getting the house, apartment or property that you are looking for and that best suits your preferences and needs. We have a wide portfolio of properties for sale in Estepona and Tarifa, always offering a competitive price and adapting to the market. There are many owners who have placed their trust in our company to manage their properties for sale in Estepona and Tarifa.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
