Sea Realtor

Obala 16, Lepetane
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
5 months
Languages
English, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 20:42
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Zlatko Vucinovic
Agencies nearby
Adria Stone
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 379 Сommercial property 7 Lands 26
The experience of our agents, in the successful operations of the company on the real estate market, enables us to offer clients a high level of services that meet the expectations of the most demanding clients. The covered wide range of Adria Stone s services starts with a personalized appr…
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
PRO Silver
CMM Investment Consulting Group
Montenegro, Pelinovo
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 757 Сommercial property 54 Lands 130
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help…
IM property Group
Montenegro, Rožaje Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2017
Residential property 16
IM Property Group is a property specialist and a property investment adviser. We source, promote and manage investments and property purchases in Montenegro.  Our extensive experience of more than 12 years and a wide scope of services ensure we are best placed to advise our clients on transa…
Estate Monte Group
Montenegro, Boreti
Company's year of foundation 2013
Residential property 1407 Сommercial property 54 Lands 55
We save time and money for clients by investing in real estate in Montenegro Our company has been in the real estate market since 2013. We work under direct Contracts with Developers who are the owners of the land they build up, timely paying all payments and taxes, having official bui…
PRO Silver
GATE Realty
Montenegro, Budva
New buildings 25 Residential property 560 Сommercial property 14 Long-term rental 62 Lands 15
We are the REGISTERED REAL ESTATE AGENCY in Montenegro that provides a full range of services at all stages of the property purchase process in Montenegro. Our database includes more than 400 properties, and cooperation with reliable lawyers, accountants and renovation and furnishing special…
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
