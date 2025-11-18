Sea Realtor

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The experience of our agents, in the successful operations of the company on the real estate market, enables us to offer clients a high level of services that meet the expectations of the most demanding clients. The covered wide range of Adria Stone s services starts with a personalized appr…
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help…
IM Property Group is a property specialist and a property investment adviser. We source, promote and manage investments and property purchases in Montenegro. Our extensive experience of more than 12 years and a wide scope of services ensure we are best placed to advise our clients on transa…
We save time and money for clients by investing in real estate in Montenegro
Our company has been in the real estate market since 2013.
We work under direct Contracts with Developers who are the owners of the land they build up, timely paying all payments and taxes, having official bui…
We are the REGISTERED REAL ESTATE AGENCY in Montenegro that provides a full range of services at all stages of the property purchase process in Montenegro. Our database includes more than 400 properties, and cooperation with reliable lawyers, accountants and renovation and furnishing special…
