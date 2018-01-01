  1. Realting.com
Leo Estate

Montenegro, Dubovica Lux bb
Leo Estate
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Español, Italiano
Website
www.leoestate.com
Our agents in Montenegro
Itana Lalovic
24 properties
Agencies nearby
Property Master Finance
1 property

Master Finance is a private investment fund, specialized in capital management, is a Montenegrin company, founded in 2015 by a totally Italian team with headquarters and offices in Tivat (MNE) and Rome (Italy).

Master Finance is structured to meet all wealth and financial management needs, offering a complete private advisor for investment advice, negotiation, asset management, credit and in particular trust services.

TRADEGORIA
2 280 properties

The company Tradegoria offers for sale land, residential and commercial property for investment, business, permanent residence and seasonal recreation. We provide clients with reliable and detailed information on all categories of real estate, legal support of the transaction from «a» to «z» and comprehensive personal support after the purchase of the object.

Cooperation with the company Tradegoria is a guarantee of a reliable and profitable transaction. Among our competitive advantages:

Many years of practical experience in the country’s market; Impeccable reputation in the professional community and among customers; We work without intermediaries - allows our customers to buy cheap property in Montenegro; High professionalism of employees: realtors, lawyers, translators; Thorough knowledge of the legislation of Montenegro, features of registration and registration of real estate, as well as its "pitfalls"; Constant monitoring of the availability of discounts on all types of real estate and promptly informing our clients about them; Assistance in the selection of real estate with analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the object, infrastructure, location, etc.; Availability of a special personal customer support program, including after-sales service in arrangement and adaptation in a new country (you will be able to independently control the process at all stages of the transaction).

Montenegro has become the main address of the world, because it is the most beautiful place on Earth, where you can live comfortably and spend your holidays, where you can and should buy property, either for rent or for profitable resale in the future. Today Montenegro is an economically prosperous and politically stable region with a warm climate and amazing nature. It is the best choice for adherents of the European lifestyle, for those who appreciate style, brightness and individuality in this life.

Have you any questions about buying or selling real estate in Montenegro? You can get a comprehensive answer from our managers.

ES35.com
230 properties

ES35.com - A portal to a new life in the Balkans!

ES35 real estate platform is great tool for both: those who try to sell real estate or rent out their propery and those who wants to buy a house, apartment, land or business premises as well as those who are searching for a best properies for rent.

MONTBEL D.O.O.
197 properties

D.O.O. Montbel is a cohesive team of professionals. We provide a highly individual approach and an impressive amount of bonuses for every single client. We are located in the Republic of Montenegro, from where we monitor the real estate market. The fact that we are working directly with the owners makes the negotiations and property prices absolutely transparent.

Montbel gained a trustworthy reputation among its clients who acquire real estate in Montenegro for holidays, permanent residence or income generation. We are always expanding the list of additional services. But what remains unchanged is the individual approach to every client and welcoming family atmosphere. That is the reason why 100% of our clients recommend D.O.O. Montbel to their friends.

Galeo D.O.O.
49 properties
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of their life situation understanding their problems if any. It is important to mention that the objects presented on our website are only a small part of what we can offer. We can make up a preliminary selection of some options by correspondence – phone, e-mail or Skype. We will provide management of the purchased apartment or house, including payment of bills, repairs, assistance in buying furniture, renting, cleaning services, etc. We will select and book a suitable hotel or private apartment for you. We will help you set up a company, open a bank account, and buy any type of insurance policy. We will provide translation and simultaneous interpreting services — not only when buying real estate, but also in any practical situation. We will provide comprehensive legal assistance on issues related to the purchase of real estate in Montenegro.
