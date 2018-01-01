Dolce Calabria

  1. Realting.com
Italy, Москва, улица Колесовой Елены, дом 5, комната 5
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Italiano
dolcecalabria.ru
Company description

We have been in the Russian market for almost 10 years, and over this time we have found great real estate options for numerous families fr om Yekaterinburg, Samara, St. Petersburg, Moscow, and other cities. In addition to our managers, our team includes an architect, several designers, and a lawyer to help with all of your bureaucratic questions, including residence permits.

We start, naturally, with an introductory tour: we will organize your trip to see us in the South of Italy, issue an invitation for you, select your tickets, find you a hotel, meet you at the airport. The next day, we will visit the facilities we previously agreed on together, either by e-mail or when we meet at our office in Moscow. During this tour, we will introduce you to life in our region, show you our beaches, towns, and even non-touristic places. For example, wild beaches that only locals know about... And much more!

For clients who cannot come to Italy yet, we have prepared a plan B option, namely video tours and a distance purchase format.
After the purchase, we help all our clients get used to our region, we assist them even in such simple communal issues as wh ere and how to pay for their apartment, get an Internet connection, install an alarm system, buy an Italian SIM card, etc. This way, you will only have pleasant memories of the beginning of your new life in Italy!

Our agents in Italy
Olga
Olga
78 properties
Agencies nearby
Umbria Real Estate
4 properties

Umbria Real Estate is an Estate Agent specialized in property sales as well as holiday rentals at the higher end of the market. Operating mainly in Umbria and Tuscany, we personally select all properties and take care of our clients throughout the purchasing or rental processes.

We offer a large portfolio to satisfy the different needs of our clients: classic farmhouses in fabulous hill-top positions, luxury villas, apartments in medieval castles or villages and historical ruins. We are also branching out into other regions of Italy such as Tuscany. Umbria Real Estate follows the client during each step of the buying process with efficient and highly professional service dealing with the extensive bureaucratic processes involved in the purchase. We nurture a tried-and-tested as well as a wide network of collaborating professionals – surveyors, architects and various building/restoration staff.

The other branch of our business is high-end holiday villa rentals. We have personally selected a large range of quality holiday villas in the countryside, specially chosen for their comfort, interiors and natural setting. Every villa has its own swimming pool and it’s situated within easy reach of local shops, restaurants and places of historical and cultural interest. The majority of the villas are located in Umbria, a spectacular region that we know extremely well. As you browse through our properties, you will find that real and typically homes await you, the best way to live the local life in complete freedom and privacy.

kupimCasa coms
180 properties

Translated from Italian, CASA NOSTRA means OUR HOME. As residents of Italy, we are well versed in the local market conditions, and we have accurate and up-to-date information on Italian laws and regulations. Being in direct contact with the owners, we have complete information about each property for sale and its location. By contacting us you will: - receive first-hand information about real estate, and the real value of each object; - secure the fast and professional execution of all necessary documents; - ensure the absolute confidentiality of your transaction; - avoid double commission fees. We will accompany you in all stages of the search and purchase of your home or business. We will help you open an account at an Italian bank and, if possible, obtain a mortgage loan. We will settle all of your after-sales concerns: formalities with the municipality, concluding contracts with utility providers, buying furniture, ensuring the safety of your property and maintaining order during your absence, etc. In short, we will try to do everything so that Italy really becomes YOUR HOME!

Romagnacase
7 properties

Romagna Case is a large team of professionists with an extensive knowledge of the territory. Professionists of transparency and mediation management, Romagna Case agents stand out not only for the dedication of their commitment, but also for reliability and attention to the specific needs of the customer.

Casa Mia Immobiliare
830 properties
Casa Mia Marche Real Estate Agency is specialized in country houses to renovate or already renovated, farmhouses, modern and old villas, houses in old town centres, flats, residential zoning, agricultural and industrial sheds, commercial activities all over national area. Casa Mia Marche also team up with well-qualified professionals and a confidence lawyer for anny for any need, and finally collaborate with best lending institution for alse forty-year loans and up to 100% of building value.
Arcasa Group
241 property

Arcasa Group is an Italian Russian-speaking real estate agency working with real estate in Italy: villas, houses, apartments, flats, land. The company provides legal support for transactions involving the most reputable law firms and notaries in Italy.

