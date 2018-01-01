  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Panorama Homes Network

Panorama Homes Network

Turkey, Ahmet Asim Tokus Caddesi Kalan Sokak Mustafa Baskaptan Apt. No:21/A 07400 Alanya / Antalya
Share using:
QR
Panorama Homes Network
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2004
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
panoramahomesnet.com
Company description

We have added high value to the property market in Alanya and the surrounding area for the past years.If you are planning to buy or sell a property(s) in Turkey we are ready to give a reliable and successful service.
 
Why should you choose for Panoramahomes NETWORK ?

  • We are a multi lingual English, Dutch, Turkish, German and Scandinavians languages speaking team.( You will receive all services with own languages)
  • We know the business and Alanya due to our own experiences
  • We have a lot of happy clients ( See our guest book)
  • Our project are of high standard and quality according to European standards and all our project are all inclusive ( No surprise cost)
  • Our high and quality service(s) continue also after you have bought your property (First year is free )
  • Naturally we are working according European standards with Turkish touch of hospitality
  • Did you get curious? Do not hesitate to contact us and be our guest in Alanya.
Our agents in Turkey
Elena Samsonova
Elena Samsonova
22 properties
Agencies nearby
Pasha Group
7 properties

Our company, Pasha group, has been operating in the real estate market since the beginning of 2018. We cooperate with reliable construction companies and provide all the necessary advice to our customers. If you plan to live in Turkey or want to invest in the promising and fast-growing Turkish real estate market reliably, the Pasha group consulting team are ready to help you. We also provide our clients with airport transfers, hotel reservations,  project tours, and help obtaining citizenship within 3 months and opening a bank account. Our main goal is to help you save your funds and time and make the process of buying real estate as comfortable as possible for you.

BUTA HOMES
64 properties
Buta Homes is a licensed real estate agency in Turkey. We are the actively developing company in the Turkish market, whose employees have more than 8 years of experience in the real estate market and have made more than one hundred sales. Buta Homes is one of the most promising real estate agencies in the city of Alanya in Turkey. We focus on long-term and stable operations in the market throughout the country. We are at the forefront of the real estate sector, thanks to the large database of offers and exclusive properties that are able to meet any needs and requirements of our clients. We have accumulated extensive experience working with the largest and most reliable developers and selling housing in the secondary market directly from the owners. Our agency will help you choose a real estate object, taking into consideration all your preferences, needs and dreams! The high quality of our services is achieved due to the professional work of our employees, who always succeed in the task at hand.
Alanya-home
45 properties

Alanya Home is the first name that comes to mind when it comes to real estate in Alanya with its 8 years of experience in Alanya. With Alanya Home, you can quickly reach a profitable result in your real estate purchases and sales such as rental, consultancy, investment consultancy, house for sale, land in the Alanya region. Alanya Home is a real estate company that has been successfully working with a portfolio of high customer satisfaction in the real estate trade of the Alanya real estate sector such as home, land, office since 2010. Alanya Home is at your service if you want to work with a professional and expert firm in your real estate investments, which directs your trade and whose every step is very vital. We are waiting for you to ensure that you get real value results in your real estate purchase and sale in Alanya. As a result of the professional work of our company, you will see the difference of working with us in our interest rate supports in our loan sales with our contracted banks. We offer a healthy trade quickly by bringing the most suitable options for your needs from our website. For all your real estate requests and searches for Alanya, you can visit our website and conclude your real estate needs in Alanya quickly and with high satisfaction. You can quickly sell or rent your land, office, house, villa real estate you want to sell or rent by presenting it to buyers on our website.

HECHENES PROPERTY INVESTMENT
2 properties
Ramzy Real Estate

Who Are We?  Our success story in Turkey began since our first year in “2014” and is still continuing to this day. With our experience gained over the years and our awareness of the real estate market, Ramzy was able to be the best leading company in the field of real estate investment in Turkey.  Thanks to our team experience in real estate in Istanbul and through our knowledge spanning many years and through our passion for continuing hard work, we were able to enrich our company with hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were agents of the best real estate projects in Turkey, and with a simple summary we worked hard to be the most suitable place for your confidence.  Our Vision:  We see Turkey in general and Istanbul in particular as an ideal center to embrace your investments, and indeed your closest gateway to experience a high-end lifestyle in Europe, believing in the principle of cooperation and working within professional teams, each of them specializing in a specific stage, so that our staff will be on the required competence and full readiness to implement the goals and vision of "Ramzy Real Estate"  Our Goal:  We succeeded in securing hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were able to establish a wide base of clients who are satisfied with our services and consultations provided by us, and we still intend to continue in this manner, refusing to delay or slow progress in this area, putting success and adherence to the standards of honesty and creativity as a goal in mind.  Our Values ​​:  The staff at Ramzy Real Estate adopts a set of values ​​that distinguish it from other , we are keen to adhere to standards of honesty in all stages of the transaction, we work with a team spirit, we maintain ethical values  Do our best to find the right property for your desire, whether it is for housing, investment or obtaining Turkish citizenship. 

Realting.com
Go