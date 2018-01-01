  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Alanya-home

Alanya-home

Turkey, Oba Mahallesi. Hacıkadiroğlu Caddesi. A blok №17A/B Alanya/Antalya 07460
;
Alanya-home
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2010
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Website
Website
www.alanya-home.com
We are on social networks
Company description

Alanya Home is the first name that comes to mind when it comes to real estate in Alanya with its 8 years of experience in Alanya. With Alanya Home, you can quickly reach a profitable result in your real estate purchases and sales such as rental, consultancy, investment consultancy, house for sale, land in the Alanya region. Alanya Home is a real estate company that has been successfully working with a portfolio of high customer satisfaction in the real estate trade of the Alanya real estate sector such as home, land, office since 2010. Alanya Home is at your service if you want to work with a professional and expert firm in your real estate investments, which directs your trade and whose every step is very vital. We are waiting for you to ensure that you get real value results in your real estate purchase and sale in Alanya. As a result of the professional work of our company, you will see the difference of working with us in our interest rate supports in our loan sales with our contracted banks. We offer a healthy trade quickly by bringing the most suitable options for your needs from our website. For all your real estate requests and searches for Alanya, you can visit our website and conclude your real estate needs in Alanya quickly and with high satisfaction. You can quickly sell or rent your land, office, house, villa real estate you want to sell or rent by presenting it to buyers on our website.

Our agents in Turkey
Valentina Sult
Valentina Sult
48 properties
Agencies nearby
Irlanya Homes
1 property

Irlanya Homes is an official registered trademark  and dealing with properties in Alanya province of Antalya city in Turkey known as one of the most profitable location in Europe to invest in (by “A place in the sun”) where you will find some incredible property bargains. Although our company is established only in August 2010, its partners and stuff had more than thirteen years of experience in the real estate business and marketing properties for sale or for  rent in the region allready.

We provide you a smooth and professional service before and after the purchase of the property from renowned construction companies or private resale’s.  We publish regularly new adds for real-estate in Alanya, Avsallar, Konakli, Oba, Tosmur, Kestel, Mahmutlar, Kargicak, Demirtas and Gazipasa.

Victori Company
9 properties

Услуги нашей компании Основным принципом деятельности является надежность. Мы дорожим своей репутацией и строим свою работу так, чтобы все гости остались довольны сотрудничеством.

Bulut Ada Real Estate
8 properties

Our company, which started its operations in February 2020, serves with its quality, reliable and professional team in line with your needs, taking into account the shortcomings and demands in this sector.

Our priority is to provide the right service by understanding what our esteemed friends demand.

All procedures are formal and every situation is guaranteed by our company.

In this regard, we will be happy to be instrumental in the quality of life you deserve.

With the hope of bringing magnificent houses together with magnificent people.

TrustPoint
159 properties

Trust Point is a leading company in Alanya with their knowledge and experience in the Real Estate sector. We have our own CPI (accountant) and Attorney team for you and we will easily do all your Tax ID, Title Deed, bank and immigration applies.

On the other hand, if you invest a minimum of $400.000 for property, you can have Turkish Citizenship rights. in our portfolio we have ready to move apartments, for your Turkish citizenship! 

Our team members have Arabic, Russian, English, Deutsch and Farsi speakers. All our teammates have Legal Real Estate Property expert certificates.

Our Customers Mean the World

All the steps will be perspicuously between us and every single contract will be under our attorney control. Come to Alanya, take your time for your love, visit beautiful places, chill in under the sun and left the issues with us! You will not be alone in Alanya! We will be your best friends!

Alanya Smart Invest
3 properties

We are a young, international, close-knit team of experienced realtors. Our agency's team consists exclusively of people who love their job: experienced professionals and talented individuals who are able to solve problems of any complexity and make the best selection of real estate according to the client's preferences. The "Smart Invest" agency was opened in September 2019 in Alanya by Mr. Mustafa Gencer. The co-founder of the company successfully graduated from Ankara University with a diploma from the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Business Management. The management and all employees of our agency have considerable experience in the field of real estate, and are well aware of all the intricacies of the specifics of their work. Why choose "Smart Invest" 10 reasons to contact us: -teamwork approach. Fast terms for the purchase and sale of a property; -transparency and reliability in real estate purchase and sale transactions; -focus on meeting the needs of our customers; -high level of after-sales service; -individual approach to clients, and honest, open relationships; -professional orientation in the real estate market of Nizhny Novgorod; -regular reports to the client on the work and the state of the market; -attention to detail and reliable document verification channels; -we have an impressive real estate database that is updated several times a day; -comfortable interactions. If you choose our company, then you will be provided with the services of a real estate agent who will work personally with you. Buying real estate (in particular, housing) abroad is no longer a pipe dream for citizens of Russia and the CIS. Buying an apartment or house in any city in Turkey is possible for residents of the whole world. Having your own living space abroad is a very profitable investment. Our experts will help you correctly assess the situation on the real estate market, choose the most suitable option and competently organize a transparent transaction. We always accompany our clients: even after they have accepted the apartment and received the keys.

Realting.com
Go