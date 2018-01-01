RE/MAX Jerusalem

We are on social networks

Company description

As one of the largest real estate offices in Jerusaelm, we have a great team of experienced, professional real estate agents who will assist you in buying, selling or renting your dream home in Jerusalem.

We offer free home evaluations for sellers and free tips for buying, selling or renting properties in Jerusalem.

All of our agents are experts in their respective neighborhoods. As licensed professionals, they are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest levels of service.

Our agents work as a team to insure the maximum chances of realizing your hopes and expectations, whether for buying, selling or renting.

RESULTS and SATISFIED CLIENTS are important to us. At RE/MAX Vision we strive for both!

We are a privately owned office, and each of our agents are self-employed small business owners.

Our office is owned and managed by Ariyel Maresky.