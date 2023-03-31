IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers.
Leveraging social media technologies and marketing strategies, IBAKA HOMES sees itself as more than just a real estate agency; we represent a lifestyle where functionality is the key on the way to enhancing "time” during the searching period to find your home, so you may enjoy more, each day of your life.
Ethical values that make us different…
We wake-up every day to perform what inspire us best
Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated.
- Integrity, as the highest ethical standard that we live for.
- Honesty, and fairness for every action we take
- Confidence and respect to every customer that request our services.
- Passion about giving back to our customer a high level of accountability in a job delivered at our best.
- Humble as we always consider the effort involved in everything people do.
- Gratefulness as a way of life.
IBAKA HOMES defines a CASUAL luxury living style and promotes real estates homes at La Costa Blanca… The hidden TREASURE in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable
Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with its cuisine, sunsets, typical flavors and much more…
We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas:
- NIE procedures
- Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank
- Apply for electricity, water and internet services
- Furnishing your new home
- Buying a car
- Car insurance
- Health insurance
- Cleaning and maintenance services
- Remodeling services, and much more
The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties