Spain, Avd. de la Asuncion, 5, Torrevieja, Alicante 03186, Spain (Испания)
Real estate agency
2012
English, Русский, Español
albamargroup.com/ru
Company description

Real estate agency ALBAMAR Group entered the market of real estate 9 years ago. Nowadays, our company is a large chain of real estate agencies in Spain. You can find our offices in 8 cities: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia, Benidorm, Alicante, Torrevieja, Marbella, Tenerife.

We are proud of our team which provides the best Russian-speaking service in Spain.  

Services

Sale/purchase/rent of residential and commercial real estate, including house lots.
Preparation of documents for tax return
Fiscal/tax representative office
Obtaining a temporary residence permit, permanent residence permit, Golden Visa, Obtaining a resident card without the right to work or with the right to work. Opening of a legal entity in Spain with accounting support, etc.
Architecture and construction according to your project
Investment project: selecting land plots, designing, construction and sale.
After-sales service and management of your properties
The interpreter to accompany you to any Spanish administrative authority, the hospital and school
Getting the NIE (Numero de Identificacion de Extranjero)
Rent of your apartments for any period
Any type of repair work, landscape design. The prices are fixed in the price list, guarantee provided.  
Legal support and guarantee of the legality of the transaction. The objects are sold only after thorough verification.

Our agents in Spain
Mariya Shram
Mariya Shram
218 properties
