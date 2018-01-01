Masa International SA

  1. Realting.com
Spain, Avda. Alfredo Nobel, 150 – 03183 Torrevieja (Alicante) Spain
Real estate agency
1984
Русский, Español
www.masainternational.ru
MASA International was founded in 1981, and has grown from its simple beginnings as a beachfront estate agency to the solid, international organization it is today without ever losing that special 'family feel' that our clients continue to find reassuring. In 2018 we celebrated our 37th anniversary and to date have helped more than 36,000 people to turn their dream of a new and better lifestyle into a reality.

We are justifiably now proud of our reputation as one of Europe's leading real estate companies and have always prided ourselves on ensuring we promote the best value and widest range of properties in the market. We can give you the best choice from thousands of freehold properties across Spain, both new and resale properties including many that you can move into instantly.

MASA has properties to suit every taste and budget from apartments to villas, which means we can provide the best match to your exact requirements. We are one of only a few property companies on the Costa Blanca with ISO9001:2008 which means you benefit from our commitment to excellence.Our staff of over 100 means we are better equipped to look after your individual needs. Most of our property advisors started out as customers, so you benefit from their knowledge and understanding of your requirements. We have an unrivalled after sales service which means we will 'hold your hand' throughout until you are totally content. We can even track the progress of your house in our owners area.

We won't just help you find your dream home overseas, we make the purchase process as straightforward as possible detailing all the costs, taxes, and legal requirements which means your dream can turn into a reality as simply as possible. We also have a "lowest price guarantee" which means you can be confident that you will get the best deal around by choosing MASA International. We are excited about the future growth of our organization across the new destinations and look forward to the next twenty-five years of welcoming people to a better quality of life.

Our agents in Spain
Anna Alizarenko
Agencies nearby
Estate Barcelona Premium
1 933 properties

ESTATE BARCELONA is a licensed Spanish agency that has been selling property in Spain since 2002. The company specializes on the investment projects, as well as the sale of properties located in Barcelona and on the immediate shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Since 2004 is a full member of the College of Professional Realtors of Spain (API), ESTATE BARCELONA has one of the largest actual databases of real estate directly from owners and developers.

Since 2013, the agency has a network of its own offices on various coasts of Spain. The employees work with customers speaking Spanish, English, French, German, Chinese and Russian. In 2018, according to the result of prestigious International Homes Overseas Russian Awards, ESTATE BARCELONA was recognized as the best Spanish real estate agency focused on the needs of Russian buyers.

Focus Tenerife Real Estate
23 properties

FOCUS TENERIFE REAL ESTATE

is an innovative agency born to satisfy the changing living & working needs of property owners and to offer homes that fit perfectly with the beautiful territory we are in?

We build homes made especially for you and customised by you:

Do you work from home?

Do you have an art or a hobby?

Do you like working out and keeping fit?

Is your home for you a place where you can just relax and chill out?

Freshber Levante S.L.
2 properties

Our companyAlicante-house carries out its activities in the sale and rental of real estate in the province of Alicante (Costa Blanca) and surrounding cities for more than three years. 

So You've decided to change the noisy metropolis in a quiet town on the Mediterranean coast or thinking about buying a garden 500 metres from a sandy beach. First of all, the question arises, where to buy and how to do it? We will gladly share with You our experience and guard against wrong steps. Will help to determine the choice of location, collection of necessary documents and registration of various securities. The specialists of our Agency will provide You with comprehensive and truthful information, will consult on all questions of purchase of real estate in Alicante.

We build our work so that we would recommend to their friends and acquaintances.

Seaview Home
81 property

SEAVIEW HOME is a real estate company based in Marbella with main focus on management and rental services. We work across the coast and offer greatly serviced, self-catering holiday homes located in the most popular touristic areas of the Costa del Sol: Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas, Elviria, Marbella, Puerto Banus, Nueva Andalucía, San Pedro and Estepona. All properties exclusively managed by our company on behalf of the owners and maintained in perfect condition so our guests can enjoy their holidays at their best. We try to make our guests arrival as easy and seamless as possible. We welcome you personally at the property and stay in touch (24/7) should you need anything during your stay or in case of emergency.

Our mission is to provide the most professional and personal service to our clients.

Calipso Real Estate
One of the main activities of our company is the sale of real estate in Spain. It will be easy with us to buy an apartment or bungalow, house or villa in Spain. Buying an apartment or a villa in Spain is a great opportunity to secure yourself a secure future. Our company will help you buy both a small apartment and a large house in Spain.
