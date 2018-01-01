Masa International SA

Company description

MASA International was founded in 1981, and has grown from its simple beginnings as a beachfront estate agency to the solid, international organization it is today without ever losing that special 'family feel' that our clients continue to find reassuring. In 2018 we celebrated our 37th anniversary and to date have helped more than 36,000 people to turn their dream of a new and better lifestyle into a reality.

We are justifiably now proud of our reputation as one of Europe's leading real estate companies and have always prided ourselves on ensuring we promote the best value and widest range of properties in the market. We can give you the best choice from thousands of freehold properties across Spain, both new and resale properties including many that you can move into instantly.

MASA has properties to suit every taste and budget from apartments to villas, which means we can provide the best match to your exact requirements. We are one of only a few property companies on the Costa Blanca with ISO9001:2008 which means you benefit from our commitment to excellence.Our staff of over 100 means we are better equipped to look after your individual needs. Most of our property advisors started out as customers, so you benefit from their knowledge and understanding of your requirements. We have an unrivalled after sales service which means we will 'hold your hand' throughout until you are totally content. We can even track the progress of your house in our owners area.

We won't just help you find your dream home overseas, we make the purchase process as straightforward as possible detailing all the costs, taxes, and legal requirements which means your dream can turn into a reality as simply as possible. We also have a "lowest price guarantee" which means you can be confident that you will get the best deal around by choosing MASA International. We are excited about the future growth of our organization across the new destinations and look forward to the next twenty-five years of welcoming people to a better quality of life.