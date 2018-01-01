  1. Realting.com
Cyplux Real Estate

Cyprus, Mustafa Kemal bulvari Angel Towers 99450
Cyplux Real Estate
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Svenska, Türkçe
Company description

CYPLUX has matured since its establishment in 2017. With over 6 years of experience within the field, CYPLUX  has developed the professional skills and know-how for all aspects of construction and development.

 

Over decades CYPLUX  has developed high-quality projects successfully. Projects such as Sea Life, Long Beach Life, and Royal  Sun are just a few projects that have left behind happy residents and investors.

 

CYPLUX  is committed to the care and satisfaction of our customers. We strive to provide a pleasant experience throughout the entire purchase & development phases and meet all our customer's expectations.

 

CYPLUX  has a solid reputation for standing behind its work. All work is done according to current building standards, with permits and inspections as required. Once your job is complete, you’ll also have building guarantees for years.

New buildings
LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS
Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2026
Real estate agency: Cyplux Estate
Our agents in Cyprus
Adam Arnaout
Adam Arnaout
4 properties
Agencies nearby
R.M.G RU MEDIA GROUP LTD
43 properties
Realty Marketing Group is a part of the Russian Media Group Cyprus media company, located in Cyprus. We provide consulting to Russian-speaking investors and buyers of foreign real estate, as well as promotional services to European developers and real estate agencies in the field of luxury real estate. Realty Marketing Group collaborates with developers and real estate agencies on advertising and promotion of luxury properties in the international market in the framework of global events: exhibitions, conferences and PR campaigns. Realty Marketing Group takes charge of consulting and assisting in transactions only with trusted partners who have proven their reliability in the market for many years. Our goal is to make the process of buying and investing into real estate on the international market as easy, clear and safe as possible.
FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
431 property

First Class Homes is a leading, licenced real estate agency located in Limassol, Cyprus. The company offers advice in relation to short and long term investments in Cyprus properties. Combining our extensive knowledge of the Cyprus real estate market with the plethora of residential and commercial properties for sale or rent, listed in our portfolio, we are certain that we can meet every client's needs.

APL REAL ESTATE

For many years, our company has been successfully cooperating with leading construction companies and banks in Cyprus, with large real estate agencies in Russia, England and other countries, with highly professional and reputable lawyers, architects and designers in Cyprus and abroad.

Our company (APL Alexander Real Estate Ltd) also has a real estate department that deals with the selection of real estate in both the primary and secondary markets throughout the island (including commercial real estate: hotels, offices, land, etc.) , and rentals (summer rentals and long-term rentals). License No. 246/E

DOM Real Estate
73 properties

With cooperation with Dom Real Estate, it will allow you to buy, sell or rent the real estate in Cyprus for the best price. Our catalog contains hundreds of proposals for rental and sale of residential and commercial real estate. The selection of the object and the execution of the transaction will be carried out by professionals who are well acquainted with the legal rules of the country. The Dom Real Estate agency's office is located in the center of Limassol, Cyprus.

Houses, flats, apartments, villas, offices, commercial facilities – the real estate market of Limassol is very diverse. For 2015-2020, Cypriot real estate increased in price by 35%. Such an acquisition will be a profitable investment with a long term perspective. To attract foreign investors, the Government of the Republic of Cyprus has abolished the property tax, which is undoubtedly great news for those who want to settle in this country.

Luxury Life

Hello, my name is Ali. It is Luxury Life is one of the leading real estate companies in Northern Cyprus.  -On the real estate market for 9 years. We are trusted and we justify.  -With our team of effective lawyers and immigration consultants, we will help you safely purchase property and obtain a residence permit in Northern Cyprus.  -We will help you get to know Northern Cyprus  -We will hold a free consultation -We will provide a free tour to visit projects *Airport transfer 🛬🚖, ‌ *Three nights and four days free stay   

