Cyplux Real Estate

Company description

CYPLUX has matured since its establishment in 2017. With over 6 years of experience within the field, CYPLUX has developed the professional skills and know-how for all aspects of construction and development.

Over decades CYPLUX has developed high-quality projects successfully. Projects such as Sea Life, Long Beach Life, and Royal Sun are just a few projects that have left behind happy residents and investors.

CYPLUX is committed to the care and satisfaction of our customers. We strive to provide a pleasant experience throughout the entire purchase & development phases and meet all our customer's expectations.

CYPLUX has a solid reputation for standing behind its work. All work is done according to current building standards, with permits and inspections as required. Once your job is complete, you’ll also have building guarantees for years.