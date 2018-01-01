Redtower Property

  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Tosmur Mahallesi İsmail Özdemir Caddesi No 14 Alanya/ANTALYA
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.redtowerproperty.com
Company description

As a company with knowledge in real estate and construction, we are proud to have customers from all over the world. We are one of the leading companies in Turkey in real estate. We provide assistance that will be with you in every procedure of buying a property from Turkey. When you choose to buy a property in Turkey, we greet you from the airport, and after you acquire your property, we help you with everything related to your property in Turkey. Our company, which has been performing for years with its professional teams and sector knowledge, continues to make a distinction in every area it does business with the focus of bringing in both itself and its business associates. While we work hard to discover our sales with great care by seeing our customers as our business associates, business ethics are among the most important values we care about. The first aim of Red Tower Property is not only to sell but also to provide 100% customer fulfillment. We are working with all our potencies to provide this fulfillment. We offer you to finish your studies with our pre-sales and after-sales services. We work all day to supply the best assistance to our investors.
 

Services

Our agents in Turkey
Sergen Yakar
Sergen Yakar
21 properties
