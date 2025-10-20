  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ASB Test

ASB Test

г. Гродно, ул. Замковая, д. 13, кв. 1
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 16:16
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Irina Yorsh
Irina Yorsh
2 properties
Agencies nearby
VSP Nedvizhimost
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2008
Residential property 78 Сommercial property 20 Long-term rental 7 Lands 15
The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, h…
Leave a request
Grodnenskoe agentstvo nedvizhimosti
Belarus, Hrodna
Residential property 13 Long-term rental 1 Lands 1
We are a young professional team of certified realtors in Grodno. Extensive experience of successful work allows us to solve our clients' housing issues again and again safely. We sincerely love our job. We are ready to help even in the most confusing and non-standard situations
Leave a request
OOO Liga prava - Nedvizhimost
Belarus, Homyel
Company's year of foundation 2008
Residential property 20 Сommercial property 1
13 years in the real estate market of the Republic of Belarus
Leave a request
OOO AN RIALITI
Belarus, Brest
Residential property 52 Сommercial property 6 Lands 1
Brest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agenc…
Leave a request
Staryy Stil
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 210 Сommercial property 3 Long-term rental 2
Old Style real estate agency was founded in 1999. Many years of successful experience in the real estate market, consistently high quality and reliability of our services. Employee's professionalism and ability to solve the most difficult issues of our clients. We constantly introduce new te…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go