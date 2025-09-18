Akarkom Real Estate International

Services

Before buying property

After Buying Property

VIP Services

Legal Services

Airport transfers Assistance with temporary accommodation during your stay in Turkey Real estate consulting services related to:

Briefing of turkey rules and regulations related to buying property

Steps and procedures associated with buying property in Turkey

Shortlisting suitable properties based on your preference and budget criteria

Arranging for viewing of properties

Assistance with negotiating and finalizing the contract and payment of deposit and transfer of funds

After Buying Property

Obtaining a tax number and opening a bank account.

Assistance in obtaining the real estate appraisal report.

Assistance in obtaining the title deed “Tabu”.

Receiving the property and verify it conforms to the contract.

We facilitate subscriptions to electricity, water, gas and internet.

We direct our clients to the appropriate way to obtain real estate loans.

Renting or reselling the property.

VIP Services

Special investment portfolio option proposals, for our distinguished VIP investors. All portfolios will come with full feasibility study reports.

Portfolio options may include options of entire buildings, hotels, commercial stores, or luxury villas, depending on the investor's budget and other personal requirements.

Legal Services

We assist in completing all legal and financial transactions of the property to ensure the rights of our clients.

We follow up on taxes, fees and bills of real estate, and handle legal and financial transactions.

We help you apply for real estate residence permit.

We explain administration procedures to apply for Turkish citizenship when purchasing real estate with an amount of $ 250,000.