Akarkom Real Estate International

Turkey, Marmara Region
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2016
On the platform
2 years 10 months
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
About the agency

We are a leading company in real estate in Turkey we have an experienced international team that speaks more than 9 languages. Our team of advisors will help you to find the proper property in Turkey according to your needs and desires.

Services
  • Before buying property
  • After Buying Property
  • VIP Services
  • Legal Services

 

  1.  Airport transfers
  2.  Assistance with temporary accommodation during your stay in Turkey
  3.  Real estate consulting services related to:
  •  Briefing of turkey rules and regulations related to buying property
  •  Steps and procedures associated with buying property in Turkey
  •  Shortlisting suitable properties based on your preference and budget criteria
  •  Arranging for viewing of properties
  •  Assistance with negotiating and finalizing the contract and payment of deposit and transfer of funds

After Buying Property

 

Obtaining a tax number and opening a bank account.

Assistance in obtaining the real estate appraisal report.

Assistance in obtaining the title deed “Tabu”.

Receiving the property and verify it conforms to the contract.

We facilitate subscriptions to electricity, water, gas and internet.

We direct our clients to the appropriate way to obtain real estate loans.

Renting or reselling the property.

 

VIP Services

 

Special investment portfolio option proposals, for our distinguished VIP investors. All portfolios will come with full feasibility study reports.  

Portfolio options may include options of entire buildings, hotels, commercial stores, or luxury villas, depending on the investor's budget and other personal requirements.

Legal Services

 

We assist in completing all legal and financial transactions of the property to ensure the rights of our clients.

We follow up on taxes, fees and bills of real estate, and handle legal and financial transactions.

We help you apply for real estate residence permit.

We explain administration procedures to apply for Turkish citizenship when purchasing real estate with an amount of $ 250,000.

 

