  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Right Home real estate consultancy

Right Home real estate consultancy

Turkey, Şenlikköy Mahallesi, Yeşilköy Cd. Kat:2 17-1, 34153 Bakırköy/istanbul Şenlikköy Mah. Bakırköy İstanbul
Share using:
QR
Right Home real estate consultancy
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
righthome.com.tr/en
Company description

Right Home is a leading company specializing in real estate consultancy and brokerage.
We help buyers to buy and sellers to sell.
We provide luxury apartments, smart homes, elegantly designed offices, modern constructions and all consultancy services.
Our head office located in Istanbul, Turkey.

Our Vision
We take great pride in being more than just another real estate agency. We aim to develop long-lasting relationships with our clients by offering exceptional services and meeting customer's utmost satisfaction.
Our goal is to earn your trust and make sure you are comfortable with the process of buying a home in Turkey from start to finish.

Our Mission
At Right Home, clients are on our top priority.
We are dedicated to giving you the very best experience finding the Right Home! We have a team of real estate consultants, who are available for you for any needs that might arise.

Our Goal
Our goal is to be a point of reference in everything related to real estate in Turkey.
We believe that if you are not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job.
We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients.

Our agents in Turkey
mehmet hakimoglu
mehmet hakimoglu
48 properties
Agencies nearby
Deniz Emlak
2 properties

Real estate service in Turkey Our team finds for you the most interesting and profitable real estate options, namely: villas, apartments, apartments, land plots. 

Toprak Construction
2 properties

Buy Properties in Turkey is a renowned Real Estate company that brings to you the best opportunities in the investment sector. We not only aim at our customer’s satisfaction, but we also ensure that we are there for them whenever there arises a need, even after our deal has been closed. With an experience of over 8 years in this field, we offer you the best quality properties including custom built villas in Turkey made only for your comfort and designed to give you the best ever experience of residing in Turkey. 

We make our best possible efforts to ensure that you find your perfect dwelling place sin Turkey. Buy properties in Turkey is an organization that is specialized in selling properties all over Turkey. We are known for our quality services, and we are dedicated to work like that in the future as well. Buy Properties in Turkey has a great team of expert professionals who are committed to giving you the best homes in Turkey.

Ünal İnşaat Antalya
10 properties

Our company has been operating in Antalya for 10 years. We are a real estate agency where you can always find the options that suit you. Our experienced and friendly staff will be happy advise you on any questions. Our two branches are located in Antalya, the Kepez and Doshamalty districts. Our agency will select the best real estate options for you in any area of Antalya. We have a large portfolio with objects for any budget.  You can view our portfolio on our website www.unalinsaatantalya.com.  For Ünal İnşaat Gayrimenkul, customer satisfaction is always in first place. You are accompanied by our experienced staff from the very beginning to the end of the transaction. Its founder, Ali Unal, was born in 1990 in the village of Tefenni Hasanpasha, Antalya, and graduated from the Faculty of Civil Engineers of the University in Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy

 

REALTORINTURKEY
1 339 properties

For us it is not just about the sale of the fast buck, we are dedicated to providing excellent after-sales care. One of the longest established real estate and investment consultancies in Turkey we offer a 100% customer satisfaction policy and train all our staff in delivering first-rate customer service. We currently hold one of the largest property portfolios in Turkey providing maximum choice and premium quality properties and are one of the only companies offering all-inclusive free viewing trips.

Gemahmutlar

We are trusted by thousands of people.

-Free registration. No hidden commission We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses.

-Free evaluation. Market value You can easily evaluate the benefits, calculate the investment profit and all the prospects from your acquisition.

-Offices all over the world Money transfers for the purchase of real estate without restrictions. You will get the most profitable and safe options.

Realting.com
Go