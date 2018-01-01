  1. Realting.com
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Avenyu Dmitriy

Belarus, г. Минск, пр-т Независимости 58В, офис 110
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Avenyu Dmitriy
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2016
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
avenue-realestate.by
Company description

AVÈNUE's mission is to create new business opportunities for customers by providing quality services based on professionalism and respect.

Specialization of the Real Estate Agency « Ave » - commercial real estate and residential real estate of premium and luxury. Experience has been accumulated that allows us to professionally solve the problems that our customers and partners pose to us.

  • 15 years of successful work
  • portfolio of more than 400 objects
  • more than 100 regular customers

Among our customers – well-known representatives of various business areas:

  • developers and developers
  • banks and leasing companies
  • retail and pharmacy networks
  • straight retail retail
  • shopping centers
  • HORECA
  • office and business centers
  • enterprises in the services sector and the beauty and health industry

 

 

