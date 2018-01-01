Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Avenyu Dmitriy

We are on social networks:

Company description

AVÈNUE's mission is to create new business opportunities for customers by providing quality services based on professionalism and respect.

Specialization of the Real Estate Agency « Ave » - commercial real estate and residential real estate of premium and luxury. Experience has been accumulated that allows us to professionally solve the problems that our customers and partners pose to us.

15 years of successful work

portfolio of more than 400 objects

more than 100 regular customers

Among our customers – well-known representatives of various business areas: