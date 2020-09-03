Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Centralnoe

  1. Realting.com
Belarus, ул. Сухая, д. 4, пом. 1, 220004 Минск
Real estate agency
English, Русский
www.central.by
Company description
2013 – became the year of foundation for Real Estate Agency CENTRALNOYE LLC. Buying or selling real estate is an important event in our life. Selecting the right property that will fit all the important parameters, or finding a reliable buyer, given the increase in number of offers in the real estate market, can be a difficult task. Each seller looks to sell his property at the maximum price. On the other hand, there are buyers for whom the lowest possible cost has a weight. An important factor is a “clean title to the real estate” in the transaction. Solution - is to address a credible real estate agency, which will undertake all the required steps. Real estate agency CENTRALNOYE will become a reliable assistant in solving your housing issue. We have extensive listings of properties for sale or purchase, in which you, for sure, will find a suitable option. Qualified experts of our agency are at your service. The Company’s professional staff will accompany you at all stages, guaranteeing you peace of mind during the transaction.
Services
EXPERTS OF OUR AGENCY WILL: Help you to select the right property Prepare your property for sale Advise on all matters related to the purchase / sale of real estate
Our agents in Belarus
Kirill Smirnov
Kirill Smirnov
98 properties
