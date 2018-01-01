  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. OOO Esteyt Kompani

OOO Esteyt Kompani

Belarus, ул. Мицкевича 16, 231291 Лида
Share using:
QR
OOO Esteyt Kompani
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Українська
Website
Website
1etage.by
Company description

We offer what is essential for a successful transaction and support of our client: security, quality, honesty, professionalism, and comfort. We do more than just sell properties; we protect the interests of our customers. Selection of best object options, full legal support, new standards for buying and selling housing in the secondary and primary real estate market in the Republic of Belarus. At all stages, our clients get our full attention and support.

Services

All types of real estate services: purchase, sale, exchange, assistance in loan services, residential and commercial real estate rental.

Agencies nearby
Silvan-Invest
333 properties

The main goal of our company when providing services is fast and high-quality real estate transactions. Besides, we constantly monitor the market to provide our clients with up-to-date recommendations for commercial property transactions. Today, we possess a wide database of loyal sellers (lessors) and buyers (lessees) of commercial real estate.

OOO Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Etazhi
1 137 properties
Floors real estate agency in Minsk For real estate transactions, please, contact Floors. We provide comprehensive realtor, brokerage, and legal support. We guarantee financial security. Call us and we will offer you several suitable objects and convenient showtime. We provide the following services. We are not only a real estate agency, but we also register various types of transactions: purchase, sale, lease, exchange of residential or non-residential premises. We will properly design an advertisement, upload it on our website, distribute to popular platforms, and prepare documents for the transaction. We will find suitable options for buyers and tenants, show them the objects, and seal the deal. Our agency can arrange an exchange, an interregional transaction, and a complex chain of transactions. The website of Floors real estate agency in Minsk offers a wide choice of objects presented in the catalogue. Use convenient filters, compare and save ads to find a suitable option quickly. Our property database provides a detailed description of real estate: layout, photos, detailed description and owner's comments. No need to message a seller to find out answers to popular questions. Why you should contact us. We provide guarantees. Floors is a reliable real estate agency in Minsk. The company has been working and following a safe for customers business paradigm since 2000. We issue a guarantee certificate to our customers. In case there is a problem, we will compensate for an entire transaction amount from our funds. We find a new rental apartment free of charge if there are disagreements with the owner of a previous one. We sell new-builts at developer price. We help you choose an apartment, take you to see it, issue a transaction contract. We do all mortgage paperwork for free. We do all this at developer prices, without extra cost. We reduce the objects' price. We use available to you government subsidies, for example, maternity capital, housing allowances. We issue a cost-efficient mortgage. It is more profitable to apply for a mortgage loan through us than directly in a bank due to a partner rate reduction. Use the calculator to see the savings amount. For those, who purchase real estate through our company, we issue an application for free. We increase the chance of mortgage approval by 25%. Most of Minsk banks are our partners. We know what is important for each bank, and we help you fill out the application correctly. Contact us in a preferred way. For example, call or leave your phone number, and we will call you back within 5 minutes to help you.
OOO Liga prava - Nedvizhimost
52 properties
13 years in the real estate market of the Republic of Belarus.
MIR NEDVIZhIMOSTI PRO
200 properties
VSP Nedvizhimost
425 properties

The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, house or another real estate – has its price, description, map and characteristics. We do not charge any fees for advertising during the working process. We have no fines, no hidden fees. Professional realtors with solid experience check and process each chosen object.

Realting.com
Go