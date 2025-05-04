A transaction report is a document that confirms the completion of a transaction between the parties. It records the fact that the obligations of each party have been fulfilled and are finalized by signing. The deed is an important legal document that certifies that the transfer of the object of the transaction or right has taken place following the contract. The signing of the deed usually takes place at the final stage of the transaction, when the parties certify that all conditions of the contract have been fulfilled.

The main purpose of the document is to record the completion of the transfer of property or rights between the parties. For example, in property sale and purchase transactions, the deed of acceptance certifies that the seller has transferred the property and the buyer has accepted it. The deed usually contains the following key elements:

Description of the object of the transaction (e.g., flat or goods).

Details of the parties to the transaction (buyer and seller).

Conditions and terms of transfer of property or right.

Confirmation of fulfillment of the obligations set out in the contract.

The act is drawn up after all obligations under the contract have been fulfilled and signed by the parties. The document must comply with the legal requirements and terms of the contract. In case of non-compliance with the norms of execution, there may be legal consequences, up to disputes and invalidation of the transaction.