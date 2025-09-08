  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area

Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area

Miami, United States
from
$275,799
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28843
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

In an extremely quiet location and close to the Morača River, a furnished four-room apartment of 174m2 is for sale. The structure of the apartment is duplex, namely: ground floor: 104m2; floor: 70m2. The second floor is not registered. The property is sold fully furnished, including a gym with an investment of 10,000E. The apartment has three bathrooms, one of which has a jacuzzi, and a guest toilet. Heating is central, split system and pellet. On the ground floor there are three bedrooms with two large terraces, while on the first floor there is a children's room. The neighborhood is very quiet, the distance from the city center is a three-minute drive. The building does not have an elevator, it has only 9 apartments and was built in 2011. The roof has thermal insulation with mineral wool and Styrofoam.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$3,873
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$258,194
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$404,896
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$998
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,113
You are viewing
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Miami, United States
from
$275,799
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$129,097
Prodaje se nov jednosoban stan od 51m2 sa garažnim mjestom u Dadi zgradi na Starom Aerodromu. Nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade, istočne orjentacije. Odlikuje ga odlična struktura, nova kuhinja koja ima ostavu, velika spavaća soba. U neposrednoj blizini svih važnih ustanova. Garažno mjesto …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Show all Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
A furnished and luxuriously equipped three-bedroom apartment of 96m² is available for rent on the fifth floor of a residential building in the Master neighborhood. Layout: entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms (one of which is a master bedroom), two bathrooms, …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Show all Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
Na prodaji jednosoban stan od 46,47 m2 u Kolašinu, naselje Breza. Riječ je o novoj stambenoj zgradi, modernog i atraktivnog izgleda. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini hotela Breza sa 5 zvezdica i budućeg hotela Splendid. Ulica ima grijače ispod asfalta na dionicama uspona. Grijači su takođe p…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications