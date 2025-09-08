  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart

Miami, United States
$166,653
ID: 28676
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

On the seventh floor of the building, a fully furnished apartment of 43m2 is for sale. Oriented south-east, the apartment includes a garage space as part of the price.

