Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

  Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

ID: 28532
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednoban stan, povrsine 45m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u Zagoricu.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi u zgradi koja ne posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Nalazi se na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakodnevni zivot.   Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit! 

Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
An apartment of 61 m2 is for sale on the first floor of a smaller residential building in Zabjelo. The apartment is located in a quiet Romanovi street, has its own yard and parking spaces in front of the building. It has two bedrooms, separate kitchen with dining room, toilet and two terraces
Stan 33 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Stan 33 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Prodaje se u potpunosti renovirana garsonjera, povrsine 33m2, smjestena na osmom spratu (od devet) stambene zgrade, u naselju Pobrezje.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, kupatilo i terasa.   Smjestena je na odlicnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini dvije srednje skole, osno…
Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Na prodaju dvosoban stan u naselju Momišići. Stan ima 127 m2, a po strukturi je dvosoban. Obje sobe imaju izlaz na soptvenu terasu. Stan ima kupatilo i posebno toalet. Cijena: 275.000eura. U cijenu je uključeno i parking mjesto.
