  Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Miami, United States
from
$2,699
;
10
ID: 28542
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    United States
  State
    Florida
  Region
    Miami-Dade County
  City
    Miami

About the complex

Na prodaju je luksuzni objekat smješten u prelijepom okruženju maslinjaka, sa spektakularnim pogledom na more, u Bečićima. Ovaj jedinstveni kompleks sastoji se od 7 potpuno opremljenih apartmana, Svaki apartman je odlično struktuiran, a gosti mogu uživati u svim pogodnostima koje nudi ovaj kompleks, uključujući otvoreni bazen i restoran. Objekat se nalazi na uzvišenju, na svega 1 km od plaže u Bečićima, i nudi savršen spoj privatnosti i blizine svih glavnih atrakcija Budve. Svi smještajni kapaciteti posjeduju namješten balkon ili terasu s panoramskim pogledom na more, a centar Budve je udaljen oko 4 km. Bežični internet je besplatan za korišćenje, a objekat je opremljen svim potrebnim sadržajem za udoban boravak. Kvadrature apartmana su 43m2, 54m2, 104m2, 43m2, 28m2, 48m2, 52m2. Studiji i apartmani imaju čajnu kuhinju s trpezarijom. Na placu se nalazi i prostrana terasa, kao i veliko dvorište. Kupac ima mogućnost da u toku ljetnje sezone iznajmljuje apartmane u sklopu dogovora sa menadžmentom rezorta i ostvaruje prihod od izdavanja. Lokacija objekta je idealna za investitore koji žele da se bave turističkim biznisom, ali i za one koji žele luksuznu destinaciju za odmor, uz nezaboravan pogled na more. Glavna autobuska stanica u Budvi nalazi se na 3 km, a Aerodrom Tivat je udaljen 25 km, što čini ovu nekretninu lako dostupnom za sve posjetioce. U toku je renoviranje određenih smještajnih jedinica. Troškovi za legalizaciju ovog objekta su uredno plaćeni.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
