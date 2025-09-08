Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Na prodaju je luksuzni objekat smješten u prelijepom okruženju maslinjaka, sa spektakularnim pogledom na more, u Bečićima. Ovaj jedinstveni kompleks sastoji se od 7 potpuno opremljenih apartmana, Svaki apartman je odlično struktuiran, a gosti mogu uživati u svim pogodnostima koje nudi ovaj kompleks, uključujući otvoreni bazen i restoran.
Objekat se nalazi na uzvišenju, na svega 1 km od plaže u Bečićima, i nudi savršen spoj privatnosti i blizine svih glavnih atrakcija Budve. Svi smještajni kapaciteti posjeduju namješten balkon ili terasu s panoramskim pogledom na more, a centar Budve je udaljen oko 4 km. Bežični internet je besplatan za korišćenje, a objekat je opremljen svim potrebnim sadržajem za udoban boravak.
Kvadrature apartmana su 43m2, 54m2, 104m2, 43m2, 28m2, 48m2, 52m2.
Studiji i apartmani imaju čajnu kuhinju s trpezarijom. Na placu se nalazi i prostrana terasa, kao i veliko dvorište.
Kupac ima mogućnost da u toku ljetnje sezone iznajmljuje apartmane u sklopu dogovora sa menadžmentom rezorta i ostvaruje prihod od izdavanja. Lokacija objekta je idealna za investitore koji žele da se bave turističkim biznisom, ali i za one koji žele luksuznu destinaciju za odmor, uz nezaboravan pogled na more.
Glavna autobuska stanica u Budvi nalazi se na 3 km, a Aerodrom Tivat je udaljen 25 km, što čini ovu nekretninu lako dostupnom za sve posjetioce.
U toku je renoviranje određenih smještajnih jedinica.
Troškovi za legalizaciju ovog objekta su uredno plaćeni.
