Dubai, UAE
from
€168,787
;
7
About the complex

Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.

Apartments in the luxurious LUXOR TOWER complex in the sought-after area of Jumeirah Village Circle.

The apartments are fully furnished!

Luxor by Imtiaz offers residents full access to premium amenities and services, including: sky gardens, spa and sauna, roof infinity pool, gym, cinema, business center, integrated office space.

Location:
5 – 15 minutes - Dubai Butterfly Garden, Miracle Garden, Dubai Sports City.
20 – 30 minutes - Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Mall of Emirates, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Downtown Dubai.

Payment Plan:
20% - initial payment
40% - under construction
40% - upon completion
The average payback of the project is 7.7%

Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
36
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 68.0
Price per m², EUR 3,518
Apartment price, EUR 239,197
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 36.0
Price per m², EUR 4,689
Apartment price, EUR 168,787
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Realting.com
Go