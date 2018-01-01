Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.
Apartments in the luxurious LUXOR TOWER complex in the sought-after area of Jumeirah Village Circle.
The apartments are fully furnished!
Luxor by Imtiaz offers residents full access to premium amenities and services, including: sky gardens, spa and sauna, roof infinity pool, gym, cinema, business center, integrated office space.
Location:
5 – 15 minutes - Dubai Butterfly Garden, Miracle Garden, Dubai Sports City.
20 – 30 minutes - Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Mall of Emirates, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Downtown Dubai.
Payment Plan:
20% - initial payment
40% - under construction
40% - upon completion
The average payback of the project is 7.7%
Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free!