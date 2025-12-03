  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex ELARIS Rise

Residential complex ELARIS Rise

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$343,686
;
10
ID: 33026
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

ELARIS Rise is a new premium residential complex from Object One with architecture of the future and thoughtful infrastructure!

ELARIS Rise is a modern residential complex from Object One, created for those who appreciate the stylish architecture, functional spaces and comfort of the new generation.

Comfort facilities
ELARIS Rise offers a well-thought-out infrastructure for recreation, sports and quiet life:
- outdoor pool and tanning terraces,
- modern fitness room,
- rest areas and co-working space,
- child play areas,
- green walking routes and cozy corners for recreation,
Stylish lobby and 24/7 security.

Location and environment
ELARIS Rise is located in a promising part of Dubai (location corresponds to the Object One brand), providing quick access to key points of the city:

- shopping centres and supermarkets,
- schools and medical institutions,
- the main transport routes,
- business and recreational areas.

High mobility makes the complex convenient for both families and professionals.

Contact us now to get a presentation of ELARIS Rise, explore the layouts and choose a residence in the new Object One premium project.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Leisure

