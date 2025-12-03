Residential complex ELARIS Rise

ELARIS Rise is a new premium residential complex from Object One with architecture of the future and thoughtful infrastructure!
ELARIS Rise is a modern residential complex from Object One, created for those who appreciate the stylish architecture, functional spaces and comfort of the new generation.
Comfort facilities
ELARIS Rise offers a well-thought-out infrastructure for recreation, sports and quiet life:
- outdoor pool and tanning terraces,
- modern fitness room,
- rest areas and co-working space,
- child play areas,
- green walking routes and cozy corners for recreation,
Stylish lobby and 24/7 security.
Location and environment
ELARIS Rise is located in a promising part of Dubai (location corresponds to the Object One brand), providing quick access to key points of the city:
- shopping centres and supermarkets,
- schools and medical institutions,
- the main transport routes,
- business and recreational areas.
High mobility makes the complex convenient for both families and professionals.
Contact us now to get a presentation of ELARIS Rise, explore the layouts and choose a residence in the new Object One premium project.