Residential complex Six Senses branded luxury apartments in the prestigious Dubai Marina area, Dubai, UAE

The second project of a branded residence by a luxury hotel operator in the iconic Dubai Marina location.
It consists of apartments and penthouses with 2-5 bedrooms.
The project features amenities and infrastructure, including a 25 metre swimming pool on the 109th floor. Premium living and leisure facilities in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations.
The project will compete with neighbouring hotels The Ritz-Carlton, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR and Wyndham Dubai Marina, where a night in a room with a similar layout costs $500-1,200.Advantages
Dubai Marina is a prestigious area, a major entertainment and leisure hub, and the most popular location for luxury apartment rentals in 2023, according to Bayut.
5 minutes' drive from Marina Mall, Dubai Harbour Beachfront and Emirates Golf Club, 10 minutes from Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates.