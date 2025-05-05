Residential complex Six Senses branded luxury apartments in the prestigious Dubai Marina area, Dubai, UAE

The second project of a branded residence by a luxury hotel operator in the iconic Dubai Marina location.

It consists of apartments and penthouses with 2-5 bedrooms.

The project features amenities and infrastructure, including a 25 metre swimming pool on the 109th floor. Premium living and leisure facilities in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations.

The project will compete with neighbouring hotels The Ritz-Carlton, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR and Wyndham Dubai Marina, where a night in a room with a similar layout costs $500-1,200.

The future tallest residential building in the world. A skyscraper over 472 metres tall (the previous record) will become a symbol of the area and change the Dubai skyline forever.

Six Senses will enter into an agreement with property owners in the branded residences, giving them access to hotel operator services and branded amenities, concierge service, discounts on F&B service and Six Senses room bookings worldwide.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is a prestigious area, a major entertainment and leisure hub, and the most popular location for luxury apartment rentals in 2023, according to Bayut.

5 minutes' drive from Marina Mall, Dubai Harbour Beachfront and Emirates Golf Club, 10 minutes from Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates.