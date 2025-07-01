Residential complex New Park Five Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Park Five by Deyaar is a modern residential complex, which combines elegant style and natural harmony. The project is located in the green area of Dubai Production City and offers spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, equipped with advanced smart technologies and refined finishing. Due to the architectural elements, the living space is full of natural light and greenery, creating cozy atmosphere for comfortable life.

The complex has premium infrastructure, including a beach pool, a fitness center, a yoga studio and kids' play areas. There is a roof-top party area with breathtaking views. And for those, who like activities, there is a mini golf and a Topgolf simulator. Barbecue areas and gazeboes will become the ideal place for evenings in the bosom of a family and friends.

Park Five is created for those, who appreciate coziness, style and comfort. This is a place, where every morning inspires, and every evening gives peace.

Amenities:

swimming pool

fitness center

co-working area

roof-top zen garden

paddle tennis court

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

10% down payment, 40% during construction, 50% after completion

Features of the flats

Semi furnished, coming with full kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal location ensures quick access to the key points of the city - prestigious schools, shopping malls and medical facilities. Living here, you'll enjoy natural tranquility, staying near dynamical urban life.