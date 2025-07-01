  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Park Five Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Park Five Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,010
11/07/2025
$186,010
10/07/2025
$186,266
09/07/2025
$185,961
08/07/2025
$185,402
06/07/2025
$185,409
05/07/2025
$185,711
04/07/2025
$184,967
03/07/2025
$185,175
02/07/2025
$185,267
01/07/2025
$186,383
29/06/2025
$186,356
28/06/2025
$186,693
27/06/2025
$186,835
26/06/2025
$187,836
25/06/2025
$188,444
24/06/2025
$190,056
22/06/2025
$189,536
21/06/2025
$189,718
20/06/2025
$190,680
19/06/2025
$190,000
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23243
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2415752
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Park Five by Deyaar is a modern residential complex, which combines elegant style and natural harmony. The project is located in the green area of Dubai Production City and offers spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, equipped with advanced smart technologies and refined finishing. Due to the architectural elements, the living space is full of natural light and greenery, creating cozy atmosphere for comfortable life.

The complex has premium infrastructure, including a beach pool, a fitness center, a yoga studio and kids' play areas. There is a roof-top party area with breathtaking views. And for those, who like activities, there is a mini golf and a Topgolf simulator. Barbecue areas and gazeboes will become the ideal place for evenings in the bosom of a family and friends.

Park Five is created for those, who appreciate coziness, style and comfort. This is a place, where every morning inspires, and every evening gives peace.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • fitness center
  • co-working area
  • roof-top zen garden
  • paddle tennis court

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

10% down payment, 40% during construction, 50% after completion

Features of the flats

Semi furnished, coming with full kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal location ensures quick access to the key points of the city - prestigious schools, shopping malls and medical facilities. Living here, you'll enjoy natural tranquility, staying near dynamical urban life.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-quality residence Creek Views 1 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$271,664
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$188,081
Residential complex High-quality penthouses in new waterfront Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach and a yacht club, Dubai Islands, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,55M
Apartment building Opalz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$545,205
Residential complex CLOUD TOWERS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$337,535
You are viewing
Residential complex New Park Five Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,010
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New project Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers with a swimming pool, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Trade Center, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers with a swimming pool, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Trade Center, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,90M
Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is a super luxury project by Dubai Holding, which rises the standards of urban life to a new level. The complex is located in the heart of Dubai, close to Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future, in the prestigious area of Trade Center, where key…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Iconic Tower
Residential complex Iconic Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$700,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 66
Premium Iconic Tower apartments in Dubai internet city! High rental income - from 6.4% in $! For living, resale and rental! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Gorgeous view of Palm Jumeirah! Due date - 3 quarters. 2027 Amenities: view Infinity pool on the 40th floor,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$172,065
Dive into the world of the refined comfort and modern style with Moonsa 2 - a new residential project, located in the dynamically developing area of International City in Dubai. Inspired by success of the first phase, this project redefines the urban lifestyle, offers the ideal balance betwe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications