Villa The Oasis - Address Villas

The Oasis by Emaar is one of Dubai’s most high-end developments, spanning 9.4 million square meters of awe-inspiring magnificence, including 7,000 residences, expansive plots, panoramic vistas, crystal-clear water, and verdant parks.
The project offers a curated selection of 4, 5 and 6-bedroom luxury villas, all of which have been exquisitely designed to meet your every need and desire.
Address Villas – Tierra is an exclusive collection of branded residences, where crystal-clear waters and vibrant greenery surround you, evoking a resort-style way of life. Immerse yourself in a paradise of waterways, lagoons, and beaches, and find your personal retreat in this exclusive community.
• Sandy beaches
• Swimmable lakes and lagoons
• Water canals
Community Amenities:
Crystal-clear lagoon with swimmable water
Clubhouse operated by Address Hotels
Spa and outdoor wellness zones
State-of-the-art fitness and gym facilities
Multiple swimming pools (private and community)
Jogging and cycling tracks
Family parks, themed gardens, and playgrounds
Cafés, fine dining, and retail promenade
24/7 gated security and concierge services
Residents-only access to premium wellness and leisure zones
Prime Location & Connectivity:
15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
12 minutes to Dubai Marina
10 minutes to Dubai Hills Estate
20 minutes to Dubai International Airport
Direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street
Close proximity to international schools, healthcare, and retail centers