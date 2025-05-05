Villa The Oasis - Address Villas

The Oasis by Emaar is one of Dubai’s most high-end developments, spanning 9.4 million square meters of awe-inspiring magnificence, including 7,000 residences, expansive plots, panoramic vistas, crystal-clear water, and verdant parks.

The project offers a curated selection of 4, 5 and 6-bedroom luxury villas, all of which have been exquisitely designed to meet your every need and desire.

Address Villas – Tierra is an exclusive collection of branded residences, where crystal-clear waters and vibrant greenery surround you, evoking a resort-style way of life. Immerse yourself in a paradise of waterways, lagoons, and beaches, and find your personal retreat in this exclusive community.



• Sandy beaches

• Swimmable lakes and lagoons

• Water canals

Community Amenities:

Crystal-clear lagoon with swimmable water

Clubhouse operated by Address Hotels

Spa and outdoor wellness zones

State-of-the-art fitness and gym facilities

Multiple swimming pools (private and community)

Jogging and cycling tracks

Family parks, themed gardens, and playgrounds

Cafés, fine dining, and retail promenade

24/7 gated security and concierge services

Residents-only access to premium wellness and leisure zones

Prime Location & Connectivity:

15 minutes to Downtown Dubai

12 minutes to Dubai Marina

10 minutes to Dubai Hills Estate

20 minutes to Dubai International Airport

Direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street

Close proximity to international schools, healthcare, and retail centers

