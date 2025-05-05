  1. Realting.com
Villa The Oasis - Address Villas

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,85M
ID: 25929
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

The Oasis by Emaar is one of Dubai’s most high-end developments, spanning 9.4 million square meters of awe-inspiring magnificence, including 7,000 residences, expansive plots, panoramic vistas, crystal-clear water, and verdant parks. 

The project offers a curated selection of 4, 5 and 6-bedroom luxury villas, all of which have been exquisitely designed to meet your every need and desire.

Address Villas – Tierra is an exclusive collection of branded residences, where crystal-clear waters and vibrant greenery surround you, evoking a resort-style way of life.  Immerse yourself in a paradise of waterways, lagoons, and beaches, and find your personal retreat in this exclusive community. 
 

• Sandy beaches

• Swimmable lakes and lagoons

• Water canals

 

Community Amenities:
Crystal-clear lagoon with swimmable water
Clubhouse operated by Address Hotels
Spa and outdoor wellness zones
State-of-the-art fitness and gym facilities
Multiple swimming pools (private and community)
Jogging and cycling tracks
Family parks, themed gardens, and playgrounds
Cafés, fine dining, and retail promenade
24/7 gated security and concierge services
Residents-only access to premium wellness and leisure zones
Prime Location & Connectivity:
15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
12 minutes to Dubai Marina
10 minutes to Dubai Hills Estate
20 minutes to Dubai International Airport
Direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street
Close proximity to international schools, healthcare, and retail centers
 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of villa The Oasis - Address Villas

Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications